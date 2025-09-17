Armed police called to knife attack in Peterborough which has left one man seriously injured

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an alleged knife attack in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Armed police rushed to the scene in Millfield on the afternoon of September 16, and two people have since been arrested.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “We were called at 3.01pm to reports that a man had just been attacked with a knife in Gladstone Street, Millfield.

"Armed officers attended after further reports that two men were seen with at least three knives. They searched the area and two men were arrested.

“A 27-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.

"An 18-year-old man, of no known address, has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Both men remain in custody.”

Police said the victim, described as a man in his 20s, “suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The spokesperson added: “The incident is thought to be isolated but anyone with any information, or relevant dash cam or video doorbell footage, is urged to report this to police. Information can be reported online quoting crime reference 35/70387/25. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.”