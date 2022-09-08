A burglar who argued with his accomplice in the street has been jailed after being caught on CCTV.

Alan Evans, 46, has been locked up for two and a half years after the summer burglary.

Police have said they are ‘pleased’ the prolific crook is now behind bars, after he was recognised by an off duty officer.

Alan Evans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Argument in dentist’s car park

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Evans and an unknown accomplice, got into a home in Vergette Street, Peterborough, through an unlocked door at about 8.30am on 24 July.

However, they were caught in the living room by the victim who tackled both men and hit Evans in the face.

Evans managed to flee but the victim kept hold of his accomplice and demanded to know where a stolen rucksack and sports bag would be. They walked to a dentist’s car park nearby where Evans was waiting.

The accomplice argued with Evans, telling him, “you’ve got to give it back to him, you’ve got to give him his stuff back.” The accomplice fetched the rucksack from behind a tree in the car park and handed it back. Following another argument between the burglars, the victim was given his black sports bag back, which contained a laptop.

Both offenders fled but on August 2 an off-duty officer recognised Evans in the street after CCTV images had been issued of him.

Evans admitted offence

On Tuesday, at Peterborough Crown Court, Evans, of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison having pleaded guilty to burglary. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

DC Matt Reed said: “Evans is a prolific burglar and I am pleased he is now behind bars.

“Tenacious work by the victim meant he got most of his property back there and then.

“Thanks to good work by one of my off-duty colleagues, we managed to arrest Evans and bring him to justice.”