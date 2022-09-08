Argumentative Peterborough burglar jailed after being caught on CCTV
Alan Evans jailed for more than two years at court
A burglar who argued with his accomplice in the street has been jailed after being caught on CCTV.
Alan Evans, 46, has been locked up for two and a half years after the summer burglary.
Police have said they are ‘pleased’ the prolific crook is now behind bars, after he was recognised by an off duty officer.
Most Popular
-
1
Office building in Peterborough village set to be converted into ten new flats
-
2
Three members of organised crime gang jailed after £1.2 million of cocaine and machine gun found in Fletton
-
3
Fundraiser launched after community's world 'got darker' following death of eight year old boy and his mum
-
4
Councillor calls for action on 'dangerous' road which saw mum and son killed in crash
-
5
Bull terrier found 'hours from death' after being dumped in an Aldi bag for life in Peterborough park
Argument in dentist’s car park
Peterborough Crown Court heard how Evans and an unknown accomplice, got into a home in Vergette Street, Peterborough, through an unlocked door at about 8.30am on 24 July.
However, they were caught in the living room by the victim who tackled both men and hit Evans in the face.
Evans managed to flee but the victim kept hold of his accomplice and demanded to know where a stolen rucksack and sports bag would be. They walked to a dentist’s car park nearby where Evans was waiting.
The accomplice argued with Evans, telling him, “you’ve got to give it back to him, you’ve got to give him his stuff back.” The accomplice fetched the rucksack from behind a tree in the car park and handed it back. Following another argument between the burglars, the victim was given his black sports bag back, which contained a laptop.
Both offenders fled but on August 2 an off-duty officer recognised Evans in the street after CCTV images had been issued of him.
Evans admitted offence
On Tuesday, at Peterborough Crown Court, Evans, of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison having pleaded guilty to burglary. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.
DC Matt Reed said: “Evans is a prolific burglar and I am pleased he is now behind bars.
“Tenacious work by the victim meant he got most of his property back there and then.
“Thanks to good work by one of my off-duty colleagues, we managed to arrest Evans and bring him to justice.”
Cambridgeshire Police have a dedicated page to offer advice to residents to help them avoid becoming a victim of burglary. The page is available at https://www.cambs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/keep-burglars-out-property