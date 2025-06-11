Appeal to help trace wanted man in the Peterborough area

By Gemma Gadd
Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:51 BST

He is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted for several burglaries.

Lee Edwards, 39, is wanted in connection with three burglaries and two further attempts in the Woodston and Sugar Way areas of Peterborough, between 13 May and 8 June.

Cambs Police say he is believed to still be in the Peterborough area.

Wanted man: Lee Edwards
Wanted man: Lee Edwards

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who believes they have seen him or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference 35/NT/14555/25, or report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or report online www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

