BREAKING

Appeal to find wanted man with Peterborough links who failed to return from prison day release

Residents urged not to approach Edward Parker, but to call 999
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT
An appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough has been launched.

Edward Parker failed to return from day release to HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said Parker is known to frequent the Chesterton and Peterborough areas of Cambridgeshire.

A spokesperson for the force said anyone who sees him should call police immediately. They said: “If you see him, do not approach and call 999 quoting 43240043014.”