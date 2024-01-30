Appeal to find wanted man with Peterborough links who failed to return from prison day release

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal to find a wanted man who has links to Peterborough has been launched.

Edward Parker failed to return from day release to HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said Parker is known to frequent the Chesterton and Peterborough areas of Cambridgeshire.