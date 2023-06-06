News you can trust since 1948
Appeal to find two wanted men with links to Peterborough following aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for help to find two men wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

William Wenman, 43, from Chatteris, and Terrance Fowler, 33, from March, are both wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in March in November 2021.

Wenman also has links to Peterborough.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the men or know of their whereabouts should tell us about it on the force website using reference 35/81041/21.

William Wenman and Terrance Fowler.William Wenman and Terrance Fowler.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.