Appeal to find on the run drug dealer from Peterborough who has been sentenced to seven years in jail
Police have launched an appeal to find an on the run drug dealer from Peterborough who has been sentenced to seven years in jail.
Luke Frederick, aged 31 and formerly of Crabtree in Peterborough was found guilty at a trial in September of conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.
Frederick failed to attend Leicester Crown Court on Friday 24 September and was sentenced to seven years in his absence.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and officers are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Detective Inspector Lee Hunt, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “Frederick was convicted along with three other men for their roles in a Class A drugs conspiracy, a case which our team spent a considerable amount of time and resource investigating.
“Since he failed to attend court to be sentenced, we have carried out a number of significant enquiries to locate him and are now turning to the public to assist us in locating him.
“I would ask anyone who knows where Frederick is or has any information about his current whereabouts to urgently contact police. Information can be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers if you wish.
“Frederick was involved a high value conspiracy to supply cocaine to our streets so it’s vital he is found and serves his time in prison for his crimes.”
Anyone with information regarding Frederick can contact police on 101, online via www.leics.police.uk or via Crimestoppers which is free and anonymous on 0800 555 111.