Appeal launched as female motorcyclist left with serious injuries after being hit on A47 in Peterborough by suspected drink driver in flatbed van
Officers and paramedics were called to the A47, between Thorney and Thorney Toll, at 10.55am after a white Volkswagen LT Flatbed van and a orange motorbike were involved in a collision.
The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old woman, from Helpston was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.
A 50-year-old man, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, driving with excess drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving.
He has been bailed until January 22, 2026.
Sergeant Jake Howard said: “There was lots of traffic in the area at the time so I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to get in touch with us.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should use reference incident 147 of 28 October and report it through the force website.