Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify a woman after £1,000 of cosmetics were stolen from a Stamford shop.

Lincolnshire Police said that at around 12.50pm on Thursday, 7 March, a woman is believed to have entered the Space NK store and stolen around £1,000 worth of cosmetics.

If you know this person, or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact officers in one of the following ways:

Call PC Bradley Coles on 07795 925202, quoting Incident 141 of 9 March.