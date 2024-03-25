Appeal launched after £1,000 of cosmetics stolen from Stamford shop
Police release CCTV image of woman they want to trace
Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify a woman after £1,000 of cosmetics were stolen from a Stamford shop.
Lincolnshire Police said that at around 12.50pm on Thursday, 7 March, a woman is believed to have entered the Space NK store and stolen around £1,000 worth of cosmetics.
If you know this person, or have any information that could help our investigation, please contact officers in one of the following ways:
Call PC Bradley Coles on 07795 925202, quoting Incident 141 of 9 March.
Email [email protected] putting “Incident 141 of 9 March” in the subject line.