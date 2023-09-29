News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Appeal launched after masked men spotted breaking into garage in Oundle

Two men wearing balaclavas were seen breaking into the building on September 19
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two men wearing balaclavas were disturbed after breaking into a garage.

The incident happened in Herne Road, Oundle between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on Tuesday, September 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said the suspects got into a blue car, which drove at speed towards the Red Kite Way estate before returning and exiting onto South Road.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have seen a blue car driving at speed in or around Herne Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000593809 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.