Appeal launched after masked men spotted breaking into garage in Oundle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two men wearing balaclavas were disturbed after breaking into a garage.
The incident happened in Herne Road, Oundle between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on Tuesday, September 19.
Northamptonshire Police said the suspects got into a blue car, which drove at speed towards the Red Kite Way estate before returning and exiting onto South Road.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have seen a blue car driving at speed in or around Herne Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000593809 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.