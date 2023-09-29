Appeal launched after masked men spotted breaking into garage in Oundle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two men wearing balaclavas were disturbed after breaking into a garage.

The incident happened in Herne Road, Oundle between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on Tuesday, September 19.

Northamptonshire Police said the suspects got into a blue car, which drove at speed towards the Red Kite Way estate before returning and exiting onto South Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have seen a blue car driving at speed in or around Herne Road.