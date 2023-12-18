Appeal launched after man seriously injured in attack in Cambridgeshire street
Man taken to Peterborough City Hospital following attack on Friday night
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted and left with serious injuries.
Officers were called to Church Terrace, in Wisbech, at about 11pm on Friday (15 December) and found a man with serious injuries receiving treatment from the ambulance service.
The victim, a man in his 40s from Wisbech, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.
Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference CC-15122023-0554.