Appeal launched after man seriously injured in attack in Cambridgeshire street

Man taken to Peterborough City Hospital following attack on Friday night

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted and left with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Church Terrace, in Wisbech, at about 11pm on Friday (15 December) and found a man with serious injuries receiving treatment from the ambulance service.

The victim, a man in his 40s from Wisbech, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.