Appeal launched after 15-year-old boy bitten by 'Rottweiler type dog' in Hampton, Peterborough
Police have launched an appeal after a 15-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Peterborough.
The incident happened yesterday at about 8.20am at Hampton Beach Lake on the footpath.
The victim’s mum said the boy needed hospital treatment for an open wound following the incident, describing the dog as looking like a Rottweiler.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating the incident which happened at about 8.20am in Hampton near to the lake. A 15-year-old boy reported he was bitten by a dog. He was taken to hospital but didn’t require any stitches.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 35/17750/24."