Appeal launched after 15-year-old boy bitten by 'Rottweiler type dog' in Hampton, Peterborough

Boy needed hospital treatment after attack
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal after a 15-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in Peterborough.

The incident happened yesterday at about 8.20am at Hampton Beach Lake on the footpath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim’s mum said the boy needed hospital treatment for an open wound following the incident, describing the dog as looking like a Rottweiler.

Most Popular
Police have launched an appeal for witnessesPolice have launched an appeal for witnesses
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating the incident which happened at about 8.20am in Hampton near to the lake. A 15-year-old boy reported he was bitten by a dog. He was taken to hospital but didn’t require any stitches.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 35/17750/24."