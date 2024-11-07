The assault happened on Church Lane in the early hours of Saturday, November 8.

An appeal has been issued after a 48-year-old woman was assaulted when walking along down the alleyway on Church Lane, Bourne.

The woman was assaulted by an unknown person which caused her to be unconscious in the area for some time in the early hours of Saturday, November 2.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “If anyone saw the incident, captured anything or anyone suspicious in the vicinity of Church Lane between 12.30am and 2.30am via CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, please get in touch via email with the officer in charge of the case, PC Brandon Lee: [email protected], quoting ‘crime reference number 24000658281’ in the subject line.

“Alternatively, you can anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”