Appeal after woman is assaulted at rugby club and left with cuts and bruises to her face
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an altercation which left a woman with cuts, bruising and swelling to her face, at Bourne Rugby Club.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “It was reported that the incident took place at around 9.30pm on Friday, June 7, in the clubhouse between two women, who are believed to be known to each other.
“We are keen to view any mobile phone footage which may have captured the incident itself, or any of the people involved immediately before or after the altercation took place.
"We are also keen to take first-hand accounts from anyone who saw anything."
Those who might be able to help police are being asked to contact Sgt Michael Hanson via [email protected], quoting ‘Inc 223 of 8 June 2024’ in the subject line.
Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online, quoting the incident number above.