Appeal after Whittlesey football club left devastated at theft of mini bus

Whittlesey Athletic and their junior sides play at Feldale Field on Drybread Road.

Whittlesey Athletic has been left shocked after the club mini bus was stolen.

The mini bus was parked at the club’s ground just off Drybread Road until the early hours of Saturday morning (January 25) when thieves gained entry to the ground and towed the vehicle away.

The culprits are believed to have entered the ground in a silver 4x4 at around 10:45pm on Friday night (January 24).

The club has asked for anyone that thinks they could have doorbell footage to get in touch.

They have released that the registration of the minibus in DU07 BKK and the bus was seen heading towards Decoy Lakes.

Whittlesey Athletic football club can be contacted via Facebook at www.facebook.com/WhittleseyAthleticFC.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 12.40pm on Saturday (25 January) with reports a van had been stolen from Feldale Playing Field, off Drybread Road in Whittlesey.

“The white Ford Transit was taken just after midnight.

“An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

"Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/5659/25.

"Anyone without internet access should call 101.”