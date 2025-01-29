Appeal after Whittlesey football club left devastated at theft of mini bus

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Whittlesey Athletic and their junior sides play at Feldale Field on Drybread Road.

Whittlesey Athletic has been left shocked after the club mini bus was stolen.

The mini bus was parked at the club’s ground just off Drybread Road until the early hours of Saturday morning (January 25) when thieves gained entry to the ground and towed the vehicle away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The culprits are believed to have entered the ground in a silver 4x4 at around 10:45pm on Friday night (January 24).

Whittlesey Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.Whittlesey Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.
Whittlesey Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.

The club has asked for anyone that thinks they could have doorbell footage to get in touch.

They have released that the registration of the minibus in DU07 BKK and the bus was seen heading towards Decoy Lakes.

Whittlesey Athletic football club can be contacted via Facebook at www.facebook.com/WhittleseyAthleticFC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 12.40pm on Saturday (25 January) with reports a van had been stolen from Feldale Playing Field, off Drybread Road in Whittlesey.

“The white Ford Transit was taken just after midnight.

“An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

"Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/5659/25.

"Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice