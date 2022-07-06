Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at the home of an elderly man in Wisbech.

The victim, who is in his 70s and vulnerable, was woken by a noise coming from downstairs in his home in Burcroft Road at about 12.30am on Saturday (2 July).

He saw a man trying to prise open a downstairs window using a screwdriver.

Cambridgeshire Police has launched an appeal following an attempted burglary at an elderly person's home in Wisbech (image: Adobe)

The victim challenged the man and he ran away.

The man is described by Cambridgeshire Police as wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers.

DC Pete Wise said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I appeal to anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area, or who has CCTV or doorbell footage that could help us, to get in touch.”