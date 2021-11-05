Appeal after classic tractor stolen
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after classic tractor was stolen from a field near Oundle.
The distinctive red 1957 Massey Ferguson 35 tractor (pictured), registration HJE 986, was stolen from the field off an unnamed road which runs through the village of Ashton, leading off Nene Way, between 4pm on Monday, November 1, and 11.40am on Tuesday, November 2.
Unknown offenders cut a chain on the field’s gate and drove across a field and into woodland in order to carry out the theft.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area between the stated times, or who has information about the theft, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.