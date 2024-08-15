Anger as yobs try to cut through slide in Peterborough children's park with a saw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Slide in Wistow Park has been cordoned off following incident

A children’s slide in a Peterborough park has had to be cordoned off – after mindless vandals cut through the play equipment with a saw.

The slide is now out of action at Wistow Park following the incident this week, which saw two large cuts made at the very top of the slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal to find the culprit – or culprits – has now been launched, with extra police patrols taking place in the area – but it is not known when the slide will be repaired or replaced.

The slide has been left with large cuts at the top after someone used a saw to damage it

There has also been a report of one of the trees in the park having a large cut in the trunk.

The rest of the park remains open – but a city councillor said the incident had caused anxiety about using the space for some families.

Orton Waterville ward councillor Julie Stevenson said: “Unfortunately, it seems that every Summer break there is some kind of vandalism that threatens to spoil it for our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council will now have to find the money to repair the slide and that could take a while.

"Although the park remains open with swings and other pieces of equipment for kids to enjoy, parents and carers are understandably feeling anxious that someone would bring what must have been quite a substantial piece of kit to a playground with the intention of causing damage. I have asked our local neighbourhood police to do what they can to provide reassurance and to find those responsible."

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We are aware of this incident and officers from Aragon have attended the scene and taped off the play equipment affected. We will now consider what work needs to be carried out.

“In the meantime, we would encourage anyone with information on the incident to call police on 101.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said “We are aware of the incident and will be carrying out extra patrols in that area. If anyone has any information, or would like to report another vandalism or graffiti incident, please visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/report-crime-incident-suspicion/report-vandalism-graffiti/”