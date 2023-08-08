News you can trust since 1948
Anger as vandals target much loved Orton Wistow community centre in Peterborough

"We have been able to keep running, but it is not nice when people are having their parties to have broken windows behind them.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:02 BST

There has been anger after vandals have targeted a much loved Peterborough community centre three times in the space of just two weeks.

The Orton Wistow centre in Napier Place has become a valued hub for old and young in recent years – but now volunteers are reeling after the venue has become the target for yobs.

Joanne Piercy, chair of the Orton Wistow Community Association said: “We have been hit with three incidents in the past 10 days.”We have had windows hit by stones three times, and the wooden border in our front garden has been smashed.

Tracy Chapman looking at vandalism to windows at the Orton Wistow community centreTracy Chapman looking at vandalism to windows at the Orton Wistow community centre
"While the council own the building, and take part of the infrastructure, it is the volunteers who come in and do so much of the work.

"Things like the garden are paid for by the users of the centre, so it is very sad.”

Joanne said that repairs still had not taken place, but plastic had been placed over the windows to keep them safe. while the centre is used.

She said: “It is really sad. We have never had anything like this happen before. We will have to spend more money on security – CCTV cameras, additional locks and things like that.

"All of this will have to come out of the budget we have for the groups that use the centre.

"Most of the groups we have are either elderly people, or children. We have a nursery during term time, a church, children’s parties, yoga, zumba, a Bridge group and a singing group – real community things.

"We have been able to keep running, but it is not nice when people are having their parties to have broken windows behind them.

"We have contacted police, but have not had a response yet.

"It is just really sad when things like this happen. We had to close during COVID, and were able to make improvements thanks to grants from the council. The volunteers all work so hard here.”

