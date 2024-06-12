Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The flag was flying to celebrate Pride Month.

A Pride flag flying outside of Stamford Town Hall has been cut down.

The flag was flying to celebrate Pride Month, which runs throughout June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pride flag outside Stamford Town Hall. Photo: Kelham Cooke.

The flag is believed to have been cut down late on Saturday evening and councillors believe it was done deliberately due to the fact that ropes have been cut.

Stamford’s Mayor Cllr Kelham Cooke said: “Disappointing to report in Stamford, known as a place for being inclusive, kind and supportive, that someone has cut the flag ropes at Stamford Town Hall, which was displaying the Pride Flag.

“We are reviewing CCTV, have reported this to police, a new flag and ropes will be ordered.”