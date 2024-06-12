Anger as Pride flag cut down outside Stamford Town Hall
A Pride flag flying outside of Stamford Town Hall has been cut down.
The flag was flying to celebrate Pride Month, which runs throughout June.
The flag is believed to have been cut down late on Saturday evening and councillors believe it was done deliberately due to the fact that ropes have been cut.
Stamford’s Mayor Cllr Kelham Cooke said: “Disappointing to report in Stamford, known as a place for being inclusive, kind and supportive, that someone has cut the flag ropes at Stamford Town Hall, which was displaying the Pride Flag.
“We are reviewing CCTV, have reported this to police, a new flag and ropes will be ordered.”
Lincolnshire Police is investigating the incident.