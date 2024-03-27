Anger as bus shelters at Peterborough business park vandalised 12 times in 12 months
A Peterborough councillor has called for CCTV to be installed after bus shelters at the Lynchwood Business Park were vandalised for the twelfth time in twelve months.
The shelters that have been targeted are located outside of the Pearl Building as Lynchwood as well as outside of Ascot House.
Orton Waterwille ward Councillor Julie Stevenson said: “Vandalism like that is so pointless.
"I’m going to ask the landowner, if anything can be done with CCTV and I am also liaising with the Neighbourhood Police Team.”