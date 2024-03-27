Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough councillor has called for CCTV to be installed after bus shelters at the Lynchwood Business Park were vandalised for the twelfth time in twelve months.

The shelters that have been targeted are located outside of the Pearl Building as Lynchwood as well as outside of Ascot House.

Orton Waterwille ward Councillor Julie Stevenson said: “Vandalism like that is so pointless.