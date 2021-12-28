An uninsured supercar, a stolen vehicles and a host of disqualified drivers- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

They include an insured supercar, a stolen van and a whole host of disqualified drivers.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 24/12/21
This McLaren was seized by police while being driven on the A1M near Peterborough for having no insurance. Driver reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: Midlands
2. 24/12/21
This car was seized after it was being driven without insurance.
Photo: Midlands
3. 24/12/21
This provisional licence holder thought it would be ok to go for a drive without insurance. Driver reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: Midlands
4. 24/11/21
This provisional licence holder was caught driving without supervision, L plates or insurance. Driver reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: Midlands