An overturned lorry, a driver blocking in a house for days and a police chase- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

Officers dealt with an overturned lorry on the A605.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit have made a number of stops on the city’s roads this week.

Saturday, 15th January 2022, 5:03 am

They include assisting with a lorry that overturned, a driver that blocked the driveway of a resident for multiple days and a police chase.

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 14/01/22

Officers were called to reports of a slow moving vehicle (SMV) being stolen. It was located and intercepted eight minutes later and the driver taken into custory, charged with multiple offences.

2. 14/01/22

This driver was stopped and failed a drug wipe so was swiftly arrested. Incredibly, exactly the same happened the day before aswell.

3. 12/01/22

Officers dealt with an overturned lorry on the A605 roundabout near Peterborough services. Recovery teams worked into the night to right the lorry and clear the road.

4. 13/01/22

This inconsiderate driver parked right infront to a driveway in Peterborough, blocking in the occupant for multiple days and preventing them from attending hospital appointments and blocking the highway. Police were called and seized the car.

