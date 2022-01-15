An overturned lorry, a driver blocking in a house for days and a police chase- drivers stopped in Peterborough this week

They include assisting with a lorry that overturned, a driver that blocked the driveway of a resident for multiple days and a police chase.
All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 14/01/22
Officers were called to reports of a slow moving vehicle (SMV) being stolen. It was located and intercepted eight minutes later and the driver taken into custory, charged with multiple offences.
2. 14/01/22
This driver was stopped and failed a drug wipe so was swiftly arrested. Incredibly, exactly the same happened the day before aswell.
3. 12/01/22
Officers dealt with an overturned lorry on the A605 roundabout near Peterborough services. Recovery teams worked into the night to right the lorry and clear the road.
4. 13/01/22
This inconsiderate driver parked right infront to a driveway in Peterborough, blocking in the occupant for multiple days and preventing them from attending hospital appointments and blocking the highway. Police were called and seized the car.
