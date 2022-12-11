All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.

A drink and drug driver who failed to stop for police this week was arrested after officers used ‘tactical contact’ to safely stop the vehicle.

The police were engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the pickup truck, before ramming into the side of the vehicle to bring it to an abrupt stop.

The driver was arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving and drink and drug driving.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols the city’s roads.

Other incidents included a vehicle transporting scaffolding which was almost a ton overweight, and a driver with no insurance, tax or valid MOT.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

This driver was stopped for towing in the outside lane of a motorway - which is an offence on motorways with three or more lanes. The driver received points on their licence and a fine.

