The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of all of the drivers stopped by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days

All drivers stopped by police near Peterborough - including drink and drug driver rammed for failing to stop

All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.

By Adam Barker
4 minutes ago

A drink and drug driver who failed to stop for police this week was arrested after officers used ‘tactical contact’ to safely stop the vehicle.

The police were engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the pickup truck, before ramming into the side of the vehicle to bring it to an abrupt stop.

The driver was arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving and drink and drug driving.

This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols the city’s roads.

Other incidents included a vehicle transporting scaffolding which was almost a ton overweight, and a driver with no insurance, tax or valid MOT.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week:

1. Police ram vehicle to arrest driver

This driver failed to stop for police and officers were forced to use 'tactical contact', ramming the side of the vehicle, to safely bring an end to the pursuit. The driver was arrested for failing to stop, dangerous driving and Unfit drink and drug driving.

2. No insurance, tax or MOT

The driver of this Ford Transit van allegedly had no insurance, tax or MOT. The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for numerous offences.

3. Illegal towing

This driver was stopped for towing in the outside lane of a motorway - which is an offence on motorways with three or more lanes. The driver received points on their licence and a fine.

4. Overweight vehicle

This vehicle transporting scaffolding was almost half a ton overweight.

