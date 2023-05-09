Aldi supermarket car park in Peterborough closed after tragic death of man

A Peterborough supermarket car park was closed by Cambridgeshire police following the tragic death of a man over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Aldi in Hampton on Saturday (May 6) lunch time following what police described as a medical emergency. Sadly the temas were unable to save the man.

The supermarket car park was closed for more than an hour while the emergency services worked at the scene of the incident.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances in the incident. The spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 12.12pm on Saturday with reports that a man in his 50s had suffered a medical emergency in the car park of Aldi at Hampton.