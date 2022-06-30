A road was taped off in Peterborough earlier today after a pedestrian was ‘seriously injured’, police have confirmed.
The incident, which took place in Wright Avenue, off Whittlesey Road, happened at about 10.30am.
Six police vehicles, including five cars and a van, and the air ambulance attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10.30am today (30 June) with reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Wright Avenue, Stanground.
“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a woman, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“No arrests have been made and the road is now open.”