Air ambulance lands in Peterborough after pedestrian 'seriously injured' during Stanground collision

Emergency services scrambled to the road in Stanground after reports a woman had been hurt

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 2:09 pm

A road was taped off in Peterborough earlier today after a pedestrian was ‘seriously injured’, police have confirmed.

The incident, which took place in Wright Avenue, off Whittlesey Road, happened at about 10.30am.

Six police vehicles, including five cars and a van, and the air ambulance attended the scene.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to cordon off the road at about 10.30am (picture: Milan Vanco)

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10.30am today (30 June) with reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Wright Avenue, Stanground.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a woman, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“No arrests have been made and the road is now open.”