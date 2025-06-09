A prolific shoplifter who targeted Peterborough stores multiple times is jailed for the third time this year
Soma Deasley, of no fixed address, admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court a string of thefts from shops across Peterborough.
The court was told the thefts occurred between 21 April and 27 May this year.
He was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison and ordered to pay compensation for the goods stolen.
The offences took him to 20 shoplifting convictions and now his third prison sentence this year.
His latest thefts involved stealing various items worth about £540 – four times from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, three from Marks & Spencer, in Bretton Way, Bretton, twice from the Co-op, in Oundle Road, and twice from Matalan, in Maskew Avenue.
Deasley was arrested and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 2), where he was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison and ordered to pay compensation for the goods stolen.
PC Jasmine Watts, who investigated, said: “Deasley has 20 shoplifting convictions since the start of this year, which have resulted in three spells in prison.
“We will continue to tackle prolific offenders, and I urge people to keep reporting offences so we can build cases that result in prison sentences.”