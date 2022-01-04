A murderer, a teacher who abused a young girl and a drug dealer - the faces of criminals jailed in Peterborough in December

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public. Mug shots were also not available for some offenders.
1. Criminals jailed in December
Retired head teacher Brian Rudgley (83) of Sebrights Way in Bretton was jailed for a year and two months after he admitted a historical offence of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl.
Photo: Midlands
2. Criminals jailed in December
Gunars Gaiduks, 48, of St Augustines Road, Wisbech was convicted of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and was jailed for 54 months
Photo: Midlands
3. Criminals jailed in December
Julian Davies (19), of Meriton, Orton Goldhay was convicted of the manslaughter of Jason Cremin, and was jailed for 12 years
Photo: Midlands
4. Criminals jailed in December
Kieron Hennessey was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 9 years after he admitted the murder of Paul Machin. The attack happened in September 2006. Mr Machin died in 2019.
Photo: Midlands