The faces of some of the criminals brought to justice in July

A man who stabbed a young child and a paedophile caught by decoy profiles - the faces of criminals brought to justice in July

A man given a hospital order after attacking a boy in a Peterborough street is among the faces of criminals brought to justice in Peterborough in July

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:00 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed during June, but those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Luke Waters

Luke Waters (26) of Salix Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 10 years and two months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin,, acquiring criminal property and assault by beating

2. Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan (26) of Almond Road, Peterborough pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a young boy. He was made the subject of an indefinite hospital order and will only be released when he is deemed not to pose any risk to the public.

3. Callum Lilliot

Callum Lilliot (20) of Awdry Drive, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and threatening to damage/destroy property. He was sentenced to three years’ detention in a young offenders institution.

4. Steven Rodriguez-Taylor

Steven Rodriguez-Taylor (21) of Ilminster Avenue in Bristol was sentenced to four years in prison, having earlier pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

