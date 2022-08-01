This is not a list of all offenders jailed during June, but those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Luke Waters
Luke Waters (26) of Salix Road, Peterborough, was jailed for 10 years and two months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin,, acquiring criminal property and assault by beating
Photo: Cambs Police
2. Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan (26) of Almond Road, Peterborough pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a young boy. He was made the subject of an indefinite hospital order and will only be released when he is deemed not to pose any risk to the public.
Photo: Cambs Police
3. Callum Lilliot
Callum Lilliot (20) of Awdry Drive, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to two counts of arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and threatening to damage/destroy property. He was sentenced to three years’ detention in a young offenders institution.
Photo: Cambs Police
4. Steven Rodriguez-Taylor
Steven Rodriguez-Taylor (21) of Ilminster Avenue in Bristol was sentenced to four years in prison, having earlier pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.
Photo: Cambs Police