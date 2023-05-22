News you can trust since 1948
A disqualified driver and illegal hunting: Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

Results of sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th May 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:03 BST

May 10

Commercial Moves Group Ltd, of Links Street, Aberdeen

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding maximum weight

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' CourtThe latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £1,464, victim surcharge £117, costs £269

Khon Dawkins (41) of Grasmere Road, London

Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding maximum weight

Fined £1,100, victim surcharge £440, costs £186

Keith Mactavish (48) of Ashwood Gardens, Aberdeen

Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight

Fined £700, victim surcharge £20, costs £197

Sharpstone & Son Ltd of Brampton Lane, Hendon

FOund guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight

Fined £2,200, victim surcharge £880, costs £392

Twin D Fencing Ltd, of Grasmere Road, London

Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight

Fined £2,200, victim surcharge £880, costs £192

Maria Concova (38) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing waste on Clarence Road

|Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £200

May 11

Maciej Wisniewski (20) of Queens Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £207, victim surcharge £83, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for three months

Shaun Parish (33) of Milton Park, Peterborough

Guilty plea to hunting a wild mammal with a dog

Fined £421, victim surcharge £42, costs £150

May 15

Timothy Howey (45) of Goodwyns Road, Dorking

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Andris Reidzans (46) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £85. Six points on licence

