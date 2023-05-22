A disqualified driver and illegal hunting: Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Results of sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
May 10
Commercial Moves Group Ltd, of Links Street, Aberdeen
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding maximum weight
Fined £1,464, victim surcharge £117, costs £269
Khon Dawkins (41) of Grasmere Road, London
Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding maximum weight
Fined £1,100, victim surcharge £440, costs £186
Keith Mactavish (48) of Ashwood Gardens, Aberdeen
Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight
Fined £700, victim surcharge £20, costs £197
Sharpstone & Son Ltd of Brampton Lane, Hendon
FOund guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight
Fined £2,200, victim surcharge £880, costs £392
Twin D Fencing Ltd, of Grasmere Road, London
Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight
Fined £2,200, victim surcharge £880, costs £192
Maria Concova (38) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing waste on Clarence Road
|Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £200
May 11
Maciej Wisniewski (20) of Queens Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £207, victim surcharge £83, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for three months
Shaun Parish (33) of Milton Park, Peterborough
Guilty plea to hunting a wild mammal with a dog
Fined £421, victim surcharge £42, costs £150
May 15
Timothy Howey (45) of Goodwyns Road, Dorking
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Andris Reidzans (46) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £85. Six points on licence