More than 80 suspected drink and drug drivers were arrested last month as part of a Cambridgeshire Police crackdown.

In December, the force supported a new national campaign by Sussex Police and Surrey Police calling on the public and friends of drink drivers to prevent, persuade and – as a last resort – report them to police over the festive period.

A total of 83 drink and drug driving related arrests were made across the county last month, compared to 69 in December 2021 – a 20 per cent increase. At least 50 of those were charged and the majority have already been sentenced.

Cambridgeshire Police have been cracking down on drink driving throughout December.

More than 20 motorists lost their licences after being caught drink driving or failing to provide a breath test in December. They appeared in court and were disqualified from driving for periods ranging from one year and three months to two years.

Throughout 2022, there were 812 drink and drug driving-related arrests, compared to 771 arrests in 2021 – a five percent increase.

PC Nick Southern, Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s casualty reduction officer, said: “I hope our work has made drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence, and we also aimed to highlight how long alcohol can remain in your system.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. If you’re drinking, even if you have just one, arrange another way of getting home.

“Our officers can’t be everywhere but they could be anywhere, so please don’t gamble with your life or your future by drink driving. It’s really not worth the risk.”

Officers cracked down on drivers while out on patrol and carried out roadside checks across the county, stopping more than 100 motorists.

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston added: “I have seen first-hand the devastation caused by people who choose to drink and drive - they not only put their own lives at risk but also the lives of others. My message will always be clear: don’t drink and drive.”