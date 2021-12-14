63-year-old Peterborough woman charged with murder following death of 70-year-old man in city

Court news

The body of 70-year-old Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am yesterday morning (Monday 13 December).

A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital today concluded Mr Smith died as a result of strangulation.

Lorraine Smith, 63, of Beauvale Gardens, was arrested yesterday morning and has since been charged with murder.