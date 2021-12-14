63-year-old Peterborough woman charged with murder following death of 70-year-old man in city
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Peterborough.
The body of 70-year-old Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am yesterday morning (Monday 13 December).
A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital today concluded Mr Smith died as a result of strangulation.
Lorraine Smith, 63, of Beauvale Gardens, was arrested yesterday morning and has since been charged with murder.
She has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday 15 December).