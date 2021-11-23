56 knives, swords and batons handed into Cambridgeshire Police during weapons amnesty

Knives, swords and batons were handed into Cambridgeshire Police as part of the amnesty.

The amnesty allowed people to hand in knives and recently banned weapons to police without fear of prosecution. The 56 items handed in included 34 knives and 14 swords.

In July this year, the Offensive Weapons Act was updated, making items such as knuckledusters, telescopic truncheons, curved swords and zombie knives illegal to own even if kept on private property. Previously, weapons such as these were only illegal when carried in public.

The amnesty formed part of the national ‘Operation Sceptre’ week of action. A broad range of policing activity took place during the week, including a heightened police presence in ‘hotspot’ areas, targeting people who are believed to carry weapons, engagement with schools and working with retailers who sell knives, as well as completing test purchases. The week was supported by officers, Specials and police cadets.

Police have been carrying out visits to schools to warn of the dangers of carrying weapons.

The week-long initiative was part of ‘Operation Guardian’ – the Constabulary’s ongoing strategy to combat knife crime in the county.

Possession of an article with a blade or point offences decreased by 17% in Cambridgeshire in 2020/21 compared to figures for the previous financial year.

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Inspector Matt Snow said: “I’d like to thank everyone who handed in weapons to us last week. By doing so you have helped to make our communities safer.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to hand in weapons that have now been made illegal to own. I’m pleased people have taken that opportunity and that these items will now be disposed of safely.

“This week of action was all part of our ongoing efforts to tackle crime involving weapons in the county as we aim to make Cambridgeshire an even safer place.”