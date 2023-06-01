Police have offered “support” to the owner of the property.

55 animals have been surrendered into the possession of the RSPCA after a warrant was carried out in the Spalding area.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), local officers based in Spalding, the RSPCA and vets from South Holland District Council were all involved in executing the warrant after concerns were raised about the welfare of animals at the property.

Officers found a large number of cats/kittens, rabbits and birds living in squalid conditions.

A statement from the RCAT said: “We have executed a section 23 Animal Welfare Act warrant today in the South Holland, Lincs area due to concerns around the welfare of animals within a property.

“If you're struggling to manage your pets please reach out and seek help from the relevant agencies.

"As a result 55 animals have been surrendered into the care of the RSPCA.

"Ongoing support is being offered to the occupants.”

