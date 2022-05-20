40 drivers were caught speeding on Bourges Boulevard yesterday morning (May 20).

40 drivers were caught speeding in a police operation on Bourges Boulevard yesterday morning (May 19).

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stationed themselves along the 40mph stretch of the road, leading into and away from the city centre.

The operation was part of Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death), which is an annual UK-wide road safety campaign, backed by government, the emergency services, highways agencies, road safety organisations and British businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the 40 drivers were reported after being caught doing speeds ranging from 53 mph to 69mph. Officers also seized one van for having no insurance.