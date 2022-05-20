40 drivers were caught speeding in a police operation on Bourges Boulevard yesterday morning (May 19).
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stationed themselves along the 40mph stretch of the road, leading into and away from the city centre.
The operation was part of Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death), which is an annual UK-wide road safety campaign, backed by government, the emergency services, highways agencies, road safety organisations and British businesses.
All of the 40 drivers were reported after being caught doing speeds ranging from 53 mph to 69mph. Officers also seized one van for having no insurance.
The road has seen a number of major collision in recent years and the speed limit was further reduced to 30mph between the Maskew Avenue roundabout on Bourges Boulevard and the Mounsteven Avenue roundabout on Lincoln Road in 2020.