24 Hours in Police Custody: Police receive 'number of calls' after Peterborough rapist featured on Channel 4 documentary

Police have said they have received a number of calls after a Peterborough rapist was featured on Channel 4 documentary 24 Hours in Police Custody.

The case of Craig France (34) was featured in a two part special earlier this month.

France of Hammonds Drive, Fengate, Peterborough, targeted young women at nightclubs and plied them with alcohol before taking them to his property where he had set up hidden cameras.

He then recorded himself carrying out sexual acts on some of his victims while they were unconscious or sleeping.

France was sentenced to 10 years and seven months years in prison in March this year after pleading guilty to rape, sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and exposure.

During the investigation, police identified four victims, but officers said they believe there could be more.

24 Hours in Police Custody: "Nightclub Predator" was broadcast on Sunday and Monday (6 and 7 July) on Channel 4.

Following both the conviction, and the broadcast, police urged anyone with information to come forward and speak to officers.

Two weeks after the broadcast, a spokesperson for the force said: “We’ve had a number of calls (since the broadcast) and DCI Helen Tebbit and her team are in the process of working through enquiries.”

24 Hours in Police Custody followed DCI Tebbit and her team after a young woman came forward in August last year to say she had been raped.

During a search of the Peterborough home of the rapist, 34-year-old Craig France, officers found several hidden cameras.

The team was faced with the difficult task of trawling through more than 6,000 disturbing images and videos.

And as a result, officers delivered the devastating news to three other victims that unbeknown to them they had been filmed by France.

DCI Tebbit said: “I would encourage anyone who thinks they might’ve been a victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 or via web chat on the force website.

“We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously. We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers ready to investigate allegations promptly, fully and professionally, and a network of partnership agencies and support services to offer assistance and support.”

24 Hours in Police Custody: "Nightclub Predator" is still available to stream via Channel 4.