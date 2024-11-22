24 Hours In Police Custody: Cambridgeshire stalking case to feature on Channel 4 documentary

24 Hours in Police Custody: The Murder Messages will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm, Monday, 25 November.

A disturbing case that sees a couple plagued by a cyber stalker is set to feature on a new episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody on Monday (25 November).

“The Murder Messages”, which coincides White Ribbon Day - a global campaign to end male violence against women and girls – shows how terrifying stalking can be, and the lengths perpetrators can go to.

It follows Cambridgeshire detectives as they investigate a cyberstalking case in which a young couple were targeted with a series of anonymous online death threats.

Daniel Dugdale and Megan Brailsford will feature in the documentary

The threats rapidly escalated to hoax calls, accusing the couple of murder and resulting in armed police at their door.

Terrified in their own homes, knowing they are being watched and frightened of what the offender’s next move could be - they are living in constant fear, but is all as it seems?

The heat is on as officers encounter many twists and turns, as they try to identify the perpetrator.

The episode highlights the huge impact of stalking and how seriously it is taken by police - an important message to share on White Ribbon Day and the start of the national 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Abuse.

This year’s White Ribbon theme is #ItStartsWithMe(n) – where men are being encouraged to play their part in tackling misogyny and calling out or reporting predatory behaviour in a bid to prevent women and girls being abused or harmed.

Over the next 16 days the force will be backing the campaign by posting a raft of information on its social media channels on how to report abuse and what support is available in Cambridgeshire.

In the past 10 months the force has recorded 13,079 domestic abuse incidents, up by 2.7 per cent from the year before, and 72 per cent of victims were women.

Detective Inspector Alicia Yorke, tactical lead for domestic abuse, said: “I would like to thank the victim of this stalking ordeal, who went on to support the investigation as well as sharing their story on 24 Hours in Police Custody.

“We cannot underestimate the huge impact stalking has on victims and how, when not dealt with appropriately, it can escalate and put them in great danger.

“This programme really demonstrates what victims go through and I hope it empowers others to come forward and report concerns.

“White Ribbon Day is a chance for men to reflect on what changes they can make to ensure women and girls are safer.

“While both women and men experience incidents of domestic abuse, women are far more likely than men to experience all forms of abuse, including coercive control, physical and sexual violence.

“The force, along with its partners, is wholly committed to ensuring women and girls are safe and feel safe by tackling violence, intimidation and harassment.

“We urge anyone affected by violence to come forward safe in the knowledge they will be fully supported.”

