4 . Shaun Fox

Paedophile Shaun Fox, 43, was described by sentencing judge Philip Grey as a “serious risk to the public” and “every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fox contacted a teenage girl and sent child abuse videos. Fox, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for 14 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, distributing an indecent photograph, causing a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a girl to engage in sexual activity. Fox was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and also a ten-year restraining order. Photo: Police