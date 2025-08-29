18 crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in August - including paedophile described as every 'parent’s worst nightmare'

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
A paedophile labelled ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ by a judge, and a gang jailed for stealing luxury cars worth half a million pounds are among the crooks locked up for crimes in and around Peterborough during August.

Shaun Fox, 43, was described by sentencing judge Philip Grey as a “serious risk to the public” and “every parent’s worst nightmare” after he contacted a teenage school girl and sent child abuse videos.

Fox, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for more than 14 years.

Osvaldas Milius, 28, Mindaugas Savickas, 34, and Kornelijus Girdeika, 26, were all jailed after they stole the 22 vehicles in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire from April to September last year.

The stolen vehicles included 16 Range Rovers, two Land Rover Discoverys, a Jaguar F-Pace, a BMW 118 and a Jaguar XF. They also attempted to steal a Mercedes E Class.

Also jailed were a number of violent offenders and drug dealers.

These are not all the people jailed in August, just those who Cambridgeshire Police released a picture of.

Some of the crooks jailed last month for crimes in and around Peterborough

1. Jailed in August

Some of the crooks jailed last month for crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Ziggy Dunn, 36, was one of two men who seriously injured a man in an attack with a hammer and hockey stick. Dunn, of Manton, Bretton, Peterborough, was jailed for 40 months, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent

2. Ziggy Dunn

Ziggy Dunn, 36, was one of two men who seriously injured a man in an attack with a hammer and hockey stick. Dunn, of Manton, Bretton, Peterborough, was jailed for 40 months, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent Photo: Police

Photo Sales
David Marriott, 63, of, Rushton Avenue, Peterborough, was locked up for two years and four months after he was found guilty of committing an indecent assault on a girl aged under 16

3. David Marriott

David Marriott, 63, of, Rushton Avenue, Peterborough, was locked up for two years and four months after he was found guilty of committing an indecent assault on a girl aged under 16 Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Paedophile Shaun Fox, 43, was described by sentencing judge Philip Grey as a “serious risk to the public” and “every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fox contacted a teenage girl and sent child abuse videos. Fox, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for 14 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, distributing an indecent photograph, causing a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a girl to engage in sexual activity. Fox was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and also a ten-year restraining order.

4. Shaun Fox

Paedophile Shaun Fox, 43, was described by sentencing judge Philip Grey as a “serious risk to the public” and “every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fox contacted a teenage girl and sent child abuse videos. Fox, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for 14 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, distributing an indecent photograph, causing a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a girl to engage in sexual activity. Fox was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and also a ten-year restraining order. Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughRavensthorpe
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice