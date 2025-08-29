Shaun Fox, 43, was described by sentencing judge Philip Grey as a “serious risk to the public” and “every parent’s worst nightmare” after he contacted a teenage school girl and sent child abuse videos.
Fox, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for more than 14 years.
Osvaldas Milius, 28, Mindaugas Savickas, 34, and Kornelijus Girdeika, 26, were all jailed after they stole the 22 vehicles in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire from April to September last year.
The stolen vehicles included 16 Range Rovers, two Land Rover Discoverys, a Jaguar F-Pace, a BMW 118 and a Jaguar XF. They also attempted to steal a Mercedes E Class.
Also jailed were a number of violent offenders and drug dealers.
These are not all the people jailed in August, just those who Cambridgeshire Police released a picture of.
1. Jailed in August
Some of the crooks jailed last month for crimes in and around Peterborough Photo: Police
2. Ziggy Dunn
Ziggy Dunn, 36, was one of two men who seriously injured a man in an attack with a hammer and hockey stick. Dunn, of Manton, Bretton, Peterborough, was jailed for 40 months, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent Photo: Police
3. David Marriott
David Marriott, 63, of, Rushton Avenue, Peterborough, was locked up for two years and four months after he was found guilty of committing an indecent assault on a girl aged under 16 Photo: Police
4. Shaun Fox
Paedophile Shaun Fox, 43, was described by sentencing judge Philip Grey as a “serious risk to the public” and “every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fox contacted a teenage girl and sent child abuse videos. Fox, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for 14 years and six months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, distributing an indecent photograph, causing a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a girl to engage in sexual activity. Fox was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life and also a ten-year restraining order. Photo: Police