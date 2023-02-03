A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a string of robberies.

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with knife-point robberies in Peterborough.

The 16-year-old has been charged with a string of offences, which took place between Wednesday and Thursday (February 1-2). The most recent of which taking place at Donaldson News and Convenience Store on Thursday afternoon.

The charges against the boy are: - Attempted robbery at Premier Store, New England on February 1- Attempted robbery of a mobile phone at Bluebell Avenue Park, Dogsthorpe on February 1- Robbery of cash, vapes and alcohol at Donaldson News, Paston on February 2- Two counts of possessing a knife in a public place on February 1- Possession of a knife in a public place on February 2