16-year-old charged with carrying out a string of knife-point robberies
The 16-year-old is alleged to have carried out a string of knife-point robberies in Peterborough this week.
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with knife-point robberies in Peterborough.
The 16-year-old has been charged with a string of offences, which took place between Wednesday and Thursday (February 1-2). The most recent of which taking place at Donaldson News and Convenience Store on Thursday afternoon.
The charges against the boy are: - Attempted robbery at Premier Store, New England on February 1- Attempted robbery of a mobile phone at Bluebell Avenue Park, Dogsthorpe on February 1- Robbery of cash, vapes and alcohol at Donaldson News, Paston on February 2- Two counts of possessing a knife in a public place on February 1- Possession of a knife in a public place on February 2
He was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 3).