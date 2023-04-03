News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 minute ago Thomas Cashman sentenced for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
17 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
23 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
25 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
1 hour ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed

16-year-old boy injured after being punched in the face and back fo the head in Stamford

A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in the attack.

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

A 16-year-old boy has been left with minor injuries following an assault o nthe opening night of the town's mid-Lent fair.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Monday 20 March, the boy was walking through Stamford Recreational Park when he was punched in the face and the back of the head by another man."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police earlier released an appeal to identify a man they wanted to speak to about the incident. The force has since confirmed that they have identified the man.

The 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
The 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
The 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
Most Popular

If you know who he is or if you have any other information that can assist the investigation, contact PC Emma Hazley by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 462 of 20 March in the subject line.