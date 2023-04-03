16-year-old boy injured after being punched in the face and back fo the head in Stamford
A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in the attack.
A 16-year-old boy has been left with minor injuries following an assault o nthe opening night of the town's mid-Lent fair.
Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Monday 20 March, the boy was walking through Stamford Recreational Park when he was punched in the face and the back of the head by another man."
Police earlier released an appeal to identify a man they wanted to speak to about the incident. The force has since confirmed that they have identified the man.
If you know who he is or if you have any other information that can assist the investigation, contact PC Emma Hazley by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 462 of 20 March in the subject line.