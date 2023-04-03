A 16-year-old boy has been left with minor injuries following an assault o nthe opening night of the town's mid-Lent fair.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Monday 20 March, the boy was walking through Stamford Recreational Park when he was punched in the face and the back of the head by another man."

Police earlier released an appeal to identify a man they wanted to speak to about the incident. The force has since confirmed that they have identified the man.

The 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.