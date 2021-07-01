14-year-old arrested for theft and criminal damage after bike chase

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210107-174242005

The boy was captured by CCTV riding a stolen bicycle in the city centre on Thursday (July 1). Neighbourhood Police officers were informed and were able to catch up to him on New Road.

He then fled, ditching the bike, but to his surprise one of the officers jumped onto the bike and continued the chase,

He was eventually caught and arrested for theft of a bike, theft from a shop and criminal damage.

The bike has since been reunited with its owner.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 14-year-old boy gave our neighbourhood officers a bit of a run-around Tour de France style this afternoon after we caught him with a stolen bike in the city centre ‍♂️

“CCTV operators notified us of a bike being stolen, so off we went to find the suspect – catching up with the teenage boy in New Road.

“Unsurprisingly, he didn’t want to hang around and ditched the bike but he probably didn’t expect our officer to jump on it and cycle after him.

“Being helped by members of the public who pointed out which way he was running, we caught up with him for a second time and arrested him for theft of a bike, theft from a shop and criminal damage.

“The bike was returned to its owner and the boy is spending his evening with us in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.