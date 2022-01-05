Crews tackle early hours fire at Peterborough warehouse

The fire broke out in an industrial premises along Storeys Bar Road in Fengate at around 2am on Friday.

The fire was believed to have started by a piece of machinery.

Firefighters attended the scene and were able to control the fire and return to their stations by 4am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: “At 2.05am on Friday (31) crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Storeys Bar Road in Fengate, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an industrial premises involving machinery. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 3.45am.