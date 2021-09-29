Crews respond to car fire at petrol station in Peterborough

Fire crews were called to a car that caught alight at a petrol station in Peterborough on Tuesday (September 28).

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 6:04 am
The car caught fire along London Road, Yaxley. Credit: Jason Barnes.

They were called at just before 9am to assist in putting out a fire that had broken at the front of a red Peugeot at a BP petrol station on London Road, Yaxley.

There were attempts to put the fire out at the scene by a member of the public with a fire extinguisher but they were unsuccessful and a passer-by called 999 for assistance.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.55am this morning crews from Yaxley and Stanground were called to a fire on London Road in Yaxley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The car caught fire along London Road, Yaxley. Credit: Jason Barnes.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight near a petrol forecourt. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 9.50am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

The car caught fire along London Road, Yaxley. Credit: Jason Barnes.