Crews respond to car fire at petrol station in Peterborough
Fire crews were called to a car that caught alight at a petrol station in Peterborough on Tuesday (September 28).
They were called at just before 9am to assist in putting out a fire that had broken at the front of a red Peugeot at a BP petrol station on London Road, Yaxley.
There were attempts to put the fire out at the scene by a member of the public with a fire extinguisher but they were unsuccessful and a passer-by called 999 for assistance.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.55am this morning crews from Yaxley and Stanground were called to a fire on London Road in Yaxley.
“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight near a petrol forecourt. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 9.50am.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”