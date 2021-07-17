Crews rescue two cows udderly stuck in the River Nene
Rescue crews have come to the aid of two cows who became stuck in the River Nene this week.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 9:00 am
The cows became stuck in the river at Guyhirn on Monday (July 12) and had to be rescued by Cambridgeshire’s Fire and Rescue Service.
Crews from Dogsthorpe, Wisbech and March attended the incident and using in-water equipment they were able to rescue both cows from the water. They spent several hours at the scene of the incident, after being called at around 12:45pm.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Firefighters had to mooove quickly when responding to 2 cows who had become udderly stuck in a river on Monday.
“The crews cow-ordinated to remooove the cows and get them back to safety.”