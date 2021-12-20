Crash which left police officer and detainee seriously hurt near Peterborough referred to police complaints team

Two people were seriously hurt in the crash

The crash happened on late on Sunday night, on the Byall Fen Drove at Chatteris and involved a police van.

The van was transporting a detainee to custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station at 11.15pm. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

One police officer and a detainee suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries, while another police officer suffered minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire police did not reveal any further details about the incident.

Now a spokesman for the force has said the crash has been referred to the IOPC. Cambs police are now awaiting the IOPC’s response.

The IOPC oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales, investigating matters including deaths or serious injuries during or following police custody, police shootings and allegations of use of excessive force.