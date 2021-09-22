Crash closes road in Peterborough

A road in Peterborough has been shut by police following a two vehiicle collision.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 10:35 am
Police

Emergency services were called to Kendal Close in Gunthorpe at 9.54am. Emergency services are still on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 9.54am today (22 September) with reports of a collision between two vehicles in Kendal Close, Gunthorpe.

“Emergency services are at the scene and details of injuries are unclear at this stage.

“The road remains closed at this time.”