News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Crash caused rush hour delays in Peterborough city centre

Drivers escaped injury in collision
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A two car crash caused delays in Peterborough city centre this morning.

While no serious injuries were sustained in the incident in New Road, two lanes had to be closed at a main roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.54am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision in New Road, near Eastfield Road roundabout. Officers attended and closed two lanes while the vehicles were recovered. No injuries were sustained.”

Related topics:DriversPeterboroughCambridgeshire Police