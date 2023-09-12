Crash caused rush hour delays in Peterborough city centre
Drivers escaped injury in collision
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
A two car crash caused delays in Peterborough city centre this morning.
While no serious injuries were sustained in the incident in New Road, two lanes had to be closed at a main roundabout.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.54am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision in New Road, near Eastfield Road roundabout. Officers attended and closed two lanes while the vehicles were recovered. No injuries were sustained.”