He attempted to use a brick to smash a glass door panel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A would-be burglar was caught in the act at a Peterborough home thanks to an alert from a video doorbell.

Poitr Rybicki, 29, was foiled after the owner of a home in The Glen, in Fletton, received a notification from his doorbell at about 6.30pm on 14 March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The homeowner called police after he viewed the footage and saw Rybicki trying his door handle,” a Cambs Police spokesperson said.

Crime news

“Rybicki used his shoulder to smash through the first glass panel in the door, and then attempted to use a brick to smash through the second.

“He eventually gave up and walked away but was quickly found by officers on the same street and arrested.”

Rybicki, of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (3 June) where he was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, having previously pleaded guilty to attempted burglary with intent to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Being the victim of a burglary, or attempted burglary, can leave people feeling extremely vulnerable and scared in their own home.

“I am pleased we managed to put Rybicki before the courts for this brazen act.”

Advice on how to best protect your home from burglars can be found on our dedicated home security webpages.