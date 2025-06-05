Would-be burglar caught out when video doorbell alerted Peterborough homeowner
A would-be burglar was caught in the act at a Peterborough home thanks to an alert from a video doorbell.
Poitr Rybicki, 29, was foiled after the owner of a home in The Glen, in Fletton, received a notification from his doorbell at about 6.30pm on 14 March this year.
“The homeowner called police after he viewed the footage and saw Rybicki trying his door handle,” a Cambs Police spokesperson said.
“Rybicki used his shoulder to smash through the first glass panel in the door, and then attempted to use a brick to smash through the second.
“He eventually gave up and walked away but was quickly found by officers on the same street and arrested.”
Rybicki, of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (3 June) where he was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, having previously pleaded guilty to attempted burglary with intent to steal.
DC Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Being the victim of a burglary, or attempted burglary, can leave people feeling extremely vulnerable and scared in their own home.
“I am pleased we managed to put Rybicki before the courts for this brazen act.”
Advice on how to best protect your home from burglars can be found on our dedicated home security webpages.