Woman who repeatedly stole tools from Peterborough B&Q store is jailed

A woman who repeatedly stole tools from a branch of B&Q in Peterborough has been jailed.

Jordan Palmer, 32, went to the store in Maskew Avenue on 25 April and stole two drills worth about £125.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Palmer returned to the shop on Thursday (2 October) and concealed a drill set and four saw blades worth £80 under her jacket.

“When she left without paying she was confronted by a security guard and the items fell out of her coat onto the ground. She fled, leaving the items, her coat and a bag behind.

Crime news

“On Monday (6 October), Palmer went back for a third time and stole various tools worth £55.”

Palmer, of no known address, was apprehended by security staff as she left the shop, police were called, and she was arrested.

On Tuesday (7 October) at Cambridge Magistrates' Court she was jailed for 20 weeks, having admitted three counts of theft from a shop.

PC Sam Malton, from the Spree Offender Team, said: “Palmer was clearly not deterred when she was confronted by security staff, blatantly returning four days later to try again.

“We appreciate this type of behaviour is frustrating for business owners and hard-working retail staff. We’re activity pursuing the most prolific offenders in the county and will continue to do all we can to bring them to justice.”