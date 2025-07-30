Woman jailed after stealing alcohol and food from Peterborough shops

A thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol and food from shops in Peterborough has been jailed.

Lorraine Williams (53) stole items including more alcohol, coffee and meat from four shops in Peterborough between July 13 and July 19.

On 15 July she attempted to steal a tray of doughnuts and clothing from a branch of Sainsbury’s, in the Bretton Centre, Peterborough, but spotted security guards and ditched them in one of the aisles.

Determined not to leave empty handed she managed to walk out with spirits worth nearly £200 in a bag.

Previously, she had stolen spirits, clothing and breakfast cereal worth more than £450 from Sainsbury’s, in Germain Walk, Huntingdon, on June 17.

Williams, of Eaglesthorpe, New England, Peterborough, admitted five counts of theft from a shop.

At a hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on July 22, she was jailed for 12 weeks.

Afterwards, PC Jack Sherrington said: “Williams clearly thought she could continue to steal with impunity.

"I’m pleased she was identified and appeared before the courts to answer for her actions.

“We recognise the frustration and distress crimes like these cause businesses and shop staff.

He added: “We’re working hard with retailers to combat retail crime and bring perpetrators to justice.”