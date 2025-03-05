Wisbech man jailed after stealing from Boots, Superdrug and B&M

“He was abusive towards anyone who confronted him”

A man who stole more than £1,000 worth of goods from shops in Wisbech has been jailed.

Danny Sharp, 32, stole just over £1,320 worth of items from Boots and Superdrug, in Horsefair shopping centre, B&M, in Cromwell Retail Park, and Tesco, in Cromwell Road, between February 8 and 20.

A force spokesperson said: “He was arrested in South Brink, Wisbech, on 22 February, after an officer investigating the series recognised him from CCTV.”

Sharp, of Church Mews, Wisbech, was jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £1,243.65 in compensation after admitting seven counts of theft from a shop at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 22 February.

Detective Sergeant Craig Foster, from the northern volume crime team, said: “Sharp’s offending significantly impacted the businesses he targeted, and their staff, especially as he was abusive towards anyone who confronted him.

“I would like to thank those who reported these incidents to us so we were able to identify and arrest Sharp before he could commit any further offences.”